Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $101.26

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.26 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 102.80 ($1.40). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.39), with a volume of 638,550 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 152.21 and a current ratio of 152.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £612.40 million and a P/E ratio of 11.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Foresight Solar Fund’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

