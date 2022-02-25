Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

FL has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

FL stock traded down $13.84 on Friday, reaching $27.57. 984,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,714,380 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $249,086,000 after purchasing an additional 94,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $182,511,000 after acquiring an additional 149,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 103,733 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 399,876 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

