Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
FL has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.
FL stock traded down $13.84 on Friday, reaching $27.57. 984,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
