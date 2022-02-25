Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $64.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $38.29 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

