Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.40 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Foot Locker in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $7.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.60. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

FL stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06. Foot Locker has a one year low of $38.29 and a one year high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Foot Locker by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

