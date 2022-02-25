FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. FONAR has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FONR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FONAR by 13.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 890,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FONAR by 751.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 101,837 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FONAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FONAR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 76,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FONAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

