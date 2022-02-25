Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.35 and last traded at $21.01. Approximately 6,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,412,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

