Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FLR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Fluor stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Fluor has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,366,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,396,000 after buying an additional 325,158 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,686,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,697,000 after buying an additional 121,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fluor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,748,000 after buying an additional 138,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,969,000 after purchasing an additional 59,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,546,000 after purchasing an additional 423,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

