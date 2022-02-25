Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.79-3.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.Flowserve also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.900 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.13.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. 96,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98. Flowserve has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,704,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,559,000 after purchasing an additional 99,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after buying an additional 59,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 187.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after buying an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 69,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.