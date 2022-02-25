Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $133,000 in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,128,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF by 4,445.0% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 132,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 129,527 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF by 386.8% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF alerts:

SLVP stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.