Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.285-4.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.22 billion.Floor & Decor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$3.000 EPS.

FND traded up $3.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,654,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,246. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $145.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FND shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Floor & Decor by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

