First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) Shares Down 0.8%

First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.49. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE – Get Rating) by 2,079.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 4.16% of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

