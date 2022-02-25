First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI) Shares Down 0%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI – Get Rating) shares were down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.44 and last traded at $53.49. Approximately 31,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 75,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.72.
