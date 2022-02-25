First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK) Stock Price Down 1.6%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.75 and last traded at $44.81. 47,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 77,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.53.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16.
