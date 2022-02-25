First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,458,000 after buying an additional 54,472 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 51,786 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 217,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 40,861 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 212,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 46,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,223.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 188,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of FAN traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 226,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,753. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.