First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEP) Trading Down 0.9%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEP – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.18 and last traded at $39.36. Approximately 172,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 85,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.