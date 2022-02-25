First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 14,152 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,152 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

WFC opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

