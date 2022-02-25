First Mercantile Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,887 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Everest Re Group by 616.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,660,000 after acquiring an additional 238,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Everest Re Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 151,475 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,443,000 after acquiring an additional 110,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 286.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 128,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,450,000 after acquiring an additional 95,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $291.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $234.87 and a 52 week high of $307.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.27 and a 200 day moving average of $272.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 29.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.75.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

