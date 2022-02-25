First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Chegg by 32.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,273,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,750,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 25.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. Citigroup cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

CHGG opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -340.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $100.19.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chegg Profile (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.