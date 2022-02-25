First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $972,000 Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,357 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mattel by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 89,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mattel by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,473,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,468,000 after purchasing an additional 120,411 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,794,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,168,000 after purchasing an additional 26,839 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAT shares. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

