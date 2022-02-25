First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,565,000 after purchasing an additional 384,550 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,786,000 after purchasing an additional 167,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

PTON opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.18. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

