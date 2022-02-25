First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 48.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 32.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 84.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $93.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.26. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

