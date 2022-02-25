First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.60 Million

Analysts predict that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) will post $47.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.20 million to $48.00 million. First Financial posted sales of $44.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $196.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $197.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $208.40 million, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $208.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on THFF. StockNews.com lowered First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 45,448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Financial by 32.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Financial by 97,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 511,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in First Financial during the second quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

THFF stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 81,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.76. First Financial has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

First Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.