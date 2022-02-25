First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.27. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after purchasing an additional 126,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 225,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,949,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,366,000 after acquiring an additional 27,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. 7,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.