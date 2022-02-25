Financial Survey: Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) vs. Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX)

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sovos Brands and Stryve Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A Stryve Foods N/A -160.23% -50.79%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sovos Brands and Stryve Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00 Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sovos Brands presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.93%. Stryve Foods has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 448.78%. Given Stryve Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than Sovos Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sovos Brands and Stryve Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands $560.07 million 2.12 $10.82 million N/A N/A Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($1.18) -2.08

Sovos Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods.

Summary

Sovos Brands beats Stryve Foods on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Stryve Foods (Get Rating)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

