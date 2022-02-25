Financial Review: Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) & Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cloopen Group and Global-e Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloopen Group -68.36% -66.20% -23.09% Global-e Online -30.55% 0.86% 0.68%

This table compares Cloopen Group and Global-e Online’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloopen Group $117.65 million 2.92 -$75.43 million ($15.64) -0.14 Global-e Online $245.27 million 21.97 $3.91 million ($0.67) -56.54

Global-e Online has higher revenue and earnings than Cloopen Group. Global-e Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cloopen Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cloopen Group and Global-e Online, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloopen Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Global-e Online 0 0 9 0 3.00

Cloopen Group presently has a consensus price target of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 904.65%. Global-e Online has a consensus price target of $68.78, indicating a potential upside of 81.57%. Given Cloopen Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cloopen Group is more favorable than Global-e Online.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Cloopen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Global-e Online shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global-e Online beats Cloopen Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cloopen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions. It serves a customer base consisting of enterprises of various industries, including internet, telecommunications, financial services, education, industrial manufacturing, and energy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

