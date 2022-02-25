FIH group (LON:FIH) Shares Down 1.7%

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 231 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 231 ($3.14). 741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.20).

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. The firm has a market cap of £28.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 223.55.

Get FIH group alerts:

In other news, insider Robert J. (Bob) Johnston bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £6,880 ($9,356.73). Also, insider Stuart Munro bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £9,460 ($12,865.50).

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in retailing, property, insurance, hotels, shipping, and fishing agency businesses in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. The company retails food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY products through 6 retail outlets; sells and hires 4×4 vehicles; and offers travel services, such as flight bookings, airport transfers, and luxury coach and walking tours for tourists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIH group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.