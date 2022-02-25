Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $277.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $281.29 million and the lowest is $272.94 million. Ferro posted sales of $259.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ferro.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the third quarter worth $83,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the second quarter worth $92,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 854,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,722. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. Ferro has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

