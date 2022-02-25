Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.35). Approximately 619,905 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 594,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.37).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Ferro-Alloy Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £91.78 million and a PE ratio of -34.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.45.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.