Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) & Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Financial Comparison

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Surmodics and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surmodics 4.03% 3.76% 2.94% Femasys N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Surmodics and Femasys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surmodics $105.14 million 5.80 $4.24 million $0.30 145.57 Femasys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than Femasys.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Surmodics and Femasys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surmodics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Femasys 0 0 2 0 3.00

Surmodics currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.81%. Femasys has a consensus price target of $16.73, suggesting a potential upside of 484.79%. Given Femasys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than Surmodics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of Surmodics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Femasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Surmodics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Surmodics beats Femasys on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surmodics (Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc. engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices, surface modification coating technologies, as well as drug-delivery coating technologies. The In Vitro Diagnostics segment consists of component products and technologies for diagnostic test kits and biomedical research applications. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About Femasys (Get Rating)

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

