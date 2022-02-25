Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $17.97 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 183714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Specifically, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,565 shares of company stock worth $1,170,628. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.