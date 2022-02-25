fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,603,588 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01.

fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

