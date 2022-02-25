Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 164553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Farfetch by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Farfetch by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

