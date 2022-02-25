EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Stock Price Down 4%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. 22,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 169,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of EZGO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZGO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZGO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

