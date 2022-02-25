Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.11. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exelixis.

A number of research firms have commented on EXEL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.18. 3,112,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,679. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $828,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,015 shares of company stock worth $3,556,113. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Exelixis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Exelixis by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Exelixis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

