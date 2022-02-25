Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Stelios Papadopoulos Sells 84,515 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,736. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,277,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,029,000 after purchasing an additional 370,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,730,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,905,000 after purchasing an additional 88,229 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,120,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 139,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Exelixis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

