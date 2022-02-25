Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.19. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average of $88.07.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,744 shares of company stock worth $2,112,465. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 33.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 40,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.