Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $244.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.90 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -272.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter worth $369,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 6,173.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

