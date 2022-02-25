EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of EVO Payments in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Truist Financial also issued estimates for EVO Payments’ FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.51 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -263.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.63. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 3.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

