Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Evergy updated its FY22 guidance to $3.43-$3.63 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.430-$3.630 EPS.

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,835. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average of $65.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.95%.

In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $462,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 61,921 shares of company stock worth $4,105,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Evergy by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 125,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after buying an additional 86,683 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

