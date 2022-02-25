Evercore ISI Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $69.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an inline rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.44 on Thursday. eBay has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $381,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,110 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $236,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in eBay by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $292,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,405 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.