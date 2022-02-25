Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT Lowered to $58.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $200.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 107.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Everbridge stock traded down $18.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.91. 314,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,699. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average of $111.06. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $168.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

