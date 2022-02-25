Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EVBG. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.79.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of EVBG opened at $46.29 on Friday. Everbridge has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $168.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 1,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.