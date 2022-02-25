Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE – Get Rating) were down 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 53,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 24,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77.

Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eve & Co Incorporated will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis oil in Canada. It offers cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

