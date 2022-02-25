Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Euro Tech by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 58,581 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Euro Tech by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

