Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Etsy updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $11.65 on Thursday, hitting $128.16. 9,201,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.63 and its 200 day moving average is $209.49. Etsy has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.52.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,626 shares of company stock worth $31,587,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

