Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units (TSE:ETHR) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units (TSE:ETHR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 12.45 and last traded at 11.94. Approximately 31,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 77,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.88.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 16.26.
