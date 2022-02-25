ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.13% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,049,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 34.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12,476.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 747,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after buying an additional 741,369 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,912,000 after buying an additional 58,526 shares during the period.

Shares of HACK opened at $54.96 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.17.

