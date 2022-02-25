Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.430-$7.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.32 billion-$18.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.70 billion.Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.13. 1,998,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,443. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.53. The stock has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $278.28 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $360.32.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,315 shares of company stock valued at $23,085,155 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

