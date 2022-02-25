Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.460-$13.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.240-$3.360 EPS.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $353.53.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

NYSE ESS traded up $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $316.51. 278,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,048. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.63 and a fifty-two week high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,077. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.