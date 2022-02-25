Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.460-$13.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.240-$3.360 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $316.51. The company had a trading volume of 278,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,048. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $254.63 and a 52 week high of $359.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.60.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $353.53.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,077 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

